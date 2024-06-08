Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 7G Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

7G Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 870.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $852.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $166.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.