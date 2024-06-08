Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,842. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $852.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

