Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 4,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Talis Biomedical Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 5,784.73%.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

About Talis Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. ( NASDAQ:TLIS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

