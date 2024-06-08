TD Cowen Boosts NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

NextDecade Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 60.8% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NextDecade by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 164.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

