TD Cowen Boosts NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
