Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $259.70

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.70 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.44). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 207,219 shares.

Temple Bar Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £765.01 million, a PE ratio of 920.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

