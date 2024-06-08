TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $151.82 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00048549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,036,557 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,388,729 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

