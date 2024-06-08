Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

