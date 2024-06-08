Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,933 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

