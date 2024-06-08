Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) COO Haskell Strange Sells 1,900 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haskell Strange also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Haskell Strange bought 13 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179.79.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.31 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

