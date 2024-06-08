The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
