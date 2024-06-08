The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.