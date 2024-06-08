The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.56 and a 200-day moving average of $349.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

