The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.68.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

