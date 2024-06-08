The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

