The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 6,047,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

