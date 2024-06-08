Thematics Asset Management Makes New $341,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 98.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 436.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.55. 320,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

