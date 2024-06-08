Thematics Asset Management Makes New $341,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 98.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 436.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.55. 320,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $266.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
