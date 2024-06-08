Thematics Asset Management Purchases 5,278 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.16% of Alarm.com worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $62.29. 372,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,772. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

