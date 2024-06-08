Thematics Asset Management Sells 1,243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 653.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 805,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 698,246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 592,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,756,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

