Thematics Asset Management Sells 2,123 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $317.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

