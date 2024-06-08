Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.56.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.94. 2,901,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,956. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

