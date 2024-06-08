Threshold (T) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $309.35 million and $8.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,281.76 or 1.00028877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00096846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03223974 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $13,699,471.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

