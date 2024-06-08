Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $74,030.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,376,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,914,518. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.66 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

