Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Timberland Bancorp worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.