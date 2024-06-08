Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$22.93. Approximately 182,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 279,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.