Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.41

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.41 and last traded at C$22.22, with a volume of 141269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

