Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

