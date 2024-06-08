TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $166,759.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.95.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

