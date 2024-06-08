TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

