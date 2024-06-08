Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich Purchases 10,000 Shares

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGI opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606,989 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $13,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

