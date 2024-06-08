TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.24 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $496.72 million and approximately $43.24 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 497,201,481 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

