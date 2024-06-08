Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head to Head Comparison

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, indicating that its share price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 7.49 $468.17 million $12.63 32.46

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11% FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trump Media & Technology Group and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 4 7 0 0 1.64

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $431.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

