Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
NASDAQ TRMK opened at $28.39 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
