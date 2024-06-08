U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.14

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.14 and traded as high as $66.00. U-Haul shares last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 131,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in U-Haul by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 23.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 477.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at $3,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

