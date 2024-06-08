U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,179 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

