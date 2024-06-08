Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.45. Unifi shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 29,370 shares trading hands.
Unifi Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
