Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.45. Unifi shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 29,370 shares trading hands.

Unifi Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 24.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

