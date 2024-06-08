UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 802,160 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

