UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $580.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.75.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $490.52 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.35 and its 200-day moving average is $508.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.