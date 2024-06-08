USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 0.7% This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $92.16 million and $286,128.42 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00673532 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00054272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081192 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011359 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
