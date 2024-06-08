Valley Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,518 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,378. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.