Valley Financial Group Inc. Invests $295,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO stock remained flat at $56.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

