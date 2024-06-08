Valley Financial Group Inc. Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 747,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,514. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

