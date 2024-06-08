Valley Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

