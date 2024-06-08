Valley Financial Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,656. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

