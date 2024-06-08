Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). Approximately 67,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.29. The firm has a market cap of £41.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

