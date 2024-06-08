Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. 547,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

