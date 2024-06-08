Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. 766,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

