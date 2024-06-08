Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $266.87. 117,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day moving average of $258.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

