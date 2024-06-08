Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $374,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

