Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

