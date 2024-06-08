Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.30. The stock had a trading volume of 330,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
